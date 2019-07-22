Largo’s seconds finally taste the winning feeling once again

Largo seconds welcomed MDAFS 3rd XI to East Drive with the home side looking for another good performance after last week’s narrow loss at Livingston.

Returning as captain with Sneddon unavailable, Guy Robinson’s side were asked to bat first in what looked favourable bowling conditions.

Robinson opened the batting with himself and Kinnear, and the experienced pair made a steady start keeping out some very accurate bowling from the MDAFS openers moving the score to 25 before Kinnear was caught off the bowling of Banks for 11.

Guy would then be joined by his brother Nick, but the visitors would strike a vital blow soon after removing the Largo danger-man Guy for just 17 caught behind again off the bowling of Banks.

Blake joined N Robinson and put on another partnership in the tough conditions but with the score on 59 again a double blow would come for Largo with both set batsman dismissed Robinson first for 11, then Blake for 24, to leave Largo at 66/4 with 15 overs to go.

Largo in the shape of Duncan and Smith would progress steadily, never able to increase the scoring rate much above three an over and eventually they would finish on 115/6 off their 40 overs, a competitive score in the conditions.

Opening with Blake and Jim Gillin, Largo went in search of early wickets and like last week this was achieved and thanks to some good catching even more so as MDAFS were reduced to 24/4, Blake with 3 and Gillin 1 to put Largo well on top and in sight of a rare victory this season.

With a change of bowling to Robinson and Duncan came a partnership formed between Hodgson and Banks and with half of the target now met still four wickets down the game was very much up for grabs and it looked like a close finish was on the horizon nearing the half way point of the innings.

The game however would not have a dramatic conclusion as the introduction of Kinnear to the attack in a rare all-rounder role would ultimately win the game for the Largo side.

Gordon thanks to some great support in the field which has so often been Largo’s Achilles heel this year managed to pick up four quick wickets and along with captain Robinson who again would take two wickets late on in his spell managed to reduce the visitors from 58/4 to 63/8 and finally 87 all out to give Largo a victory by 28 runs.

Largo managed to put a fine all round performance which has not been the case for most of the season and will be encouraged to go on from here and finish what has been a disappointing year so far strongly starting next week away to Musselburgh 2s.

Summary: Largo 115-6 (Blake 24, Duncan 20, Gutteridge 3/31) beat MDAFS 3s (Hodgson 25, Kinnear 4/16, Blake 3/17) by 28 runs

Team: G Robinson (c), Kinnear, N Robinson, Blake, Duncan, Jamie Gillin, Smith, Scott-Bell, Jim Gillin, Dakin (wk), H Coates.