Largo seconds see off visitors St Modans

Brent Bentley bowls during the weekend's match

Brent Bentley won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

Largo opened with Graham and Merrington buty the visiting side looked in good form taking 25 off the first four overs before Merrington managed to take the wicket of Cox for six. Yadan kept the score running however with 39 on the board the change of bowling to Collinson brought the wicket, caught by Baddeley at point.

This wicket brought in opposition captain McPake who would be the danger man managing to hit boundaries from the start of his innings with ease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end Bentley brought himself in to the attack and was taking wickets at regular intervals. Thanks to catches from Baddeley and Rintoul, Bentley would take 3 wickets before the drinks break and then straight after, the big breakthrough of McPake thanks to a good low catch at short mid wicket by Merrington for 42, leaving the visitors 6 down without passing the 100 mark.

Bentley went on to complete his 5 wicket haul thanks again to a catch by Baddeley, finishing with 5-15 and with the score on 103, G.Miles got the wicket his bowling deserved to finish the innings and with that a very good all around performance in the field from the Largo side.

Largo opened with Baddeley and Hamish Sneddon and immediately knew they were in for a battle with McPake and Yadan bowling a tight line. After battling to 30, Sneddon was unfortunately run out by the wicket keeper not getting back in his ground after a delivery for 15.

Gouldstone came in at no.3 and used his aggressive style to move the score 42 before he too was dismissed by the St Modans wicket keeper this time though caught behind. Rintoul would join Baddeley in the middle and McPake would rejoin the attack and after a big 6 to the leg side and with 40 runs still to get Rintoul went for another big shot and was bowled by McPake for 11, followed 2 balls later by Finn Miles.