Largo unable to respond from Holy Cross loss

Looking to bounce back after last weekend’s poor performance against Holy Cross, Largo’s first XI welcomed Boroughmuir over the bridge to East Drive.

Largo beat the visitors earlier in the season in a very close match by three wicket in in the last over.

Looking to complete the league double in this game, Largo would bowl first.

Opening with Hughes Gillin and Stevie Warrender, who was fresh from nine wickets in his last two games, the Largo attack was met with an early blast of aggression from the Boroughmuir openers with Warrender in particular being targeted going for 36 off his first four overs.

Gillin would make a breakthrough in this time to remove Hussain for 21 with Andy Warrender taking the catch behind the stumps but with the early damage done Largo were on the back foot.

Captain Harney then turned to himself and Crooks to turn things around for Largo and between them both they managed to slow the scoring rate with Harney also taking the wicket of Tanveer in his first over to leave Boroughmuir on 110 at the half way mark.

In the second half of the innings Largo would manage to pick up wickets at regular intervals with Barclay, Harney, Crooks and Gillin all picking up a wicket each after Singh was dismissed just after passing 50 but again the visitors would go on the attack in the final overs with Butt scoring a quick fire 37.

Eglinton would come back for a second spell and take 2 two late wickets but Boroughmuir managed to make it past the 200 mark to set a challenging total of 209/8 off their 40 overs, Gillin the stand out with 2/19 off his eight overs.

Looking to chase down the total, Barclay and Ian Brown opened for Largo but unfortunately for the home side Barclay would go early for just onw and when Brown went for eight in the 13th over.

They were behind the rate and in desperate need of a partnership.

The wicket of Brown brought Wilson to the crease and with A.Warrender they managed to put on a 50 partnership with Warrender taking the lead in term of runs scoring and put Largo back in the game despite the required rate heading above seven per over.

The partnership would end with the score on 81 with Wilson bowled by Mehmood for 19 and with some good bowling further increasing the rate for the home side, Warrender would also go in the chase for quick runs, run out just short of his 50 on 47.

Unfortunately for the Largo side, from this point no-one bar Crooks (25) was able to make it to double figures and momentum was lost.

Tthey would be bowled out in the 38th over for 144, 66 runs short of the victory target with Singh completing a good all round performance with 4/20.

A club spokesman said following the match: “Largo will be disappointed not to be able to repeat their victory against Boroughmuir earlier in the season, especially on the back of some poor recent results.

“However, the game was played in a good spirit which is always welcome and the side will hope to get back to winning ways next week at Grange Loan against Carlton’s third XI.”

Match Ball Sponsor: Sayer Burnett Solicitors.

Match Summary: Boroughmuir 209/8 (Singh 52, Gillin 2/19) beat Largo 144 (A.Warrender 47, Singh 4/20) by 66 runs

Team: I Brown, Barclay, A Warrender (wk), Wilson, Crooks, H Gillin, Eglinton, A Brown, Harney (c), Jess, S Warrender.