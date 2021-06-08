Largo's cricketers continue their early season pace

Will Philip is a new recruit for Largo, and the recruit continues to make a positive impact

Captain Hughes Gillin lost the toss and Largo were asked to bowl first on what looked a good wicket.

Largo opened with Hughes and Philip who both found their line and length immediately and bowled as tight an opening spell as you would be likely to see all season.

They restricted the home side to just one run off the first five overs before Gillin got an LBW decision to remove Burton for one.

When Gillin took himself off in the 14th over, the score had moved to just 17 with countless play and misses from the Glenrothes side just never resulting in the edge the visitors were looking for.

The change in bowling to Barclay and Matt Baddeley did result in a change in the momentum of the game, however, with an early wicket for Barclay stumped by Warrender, bringing in Mudie for Glenrothes.

From 38/2 after 20 overs, Mudie, along with Apparaju, soon started to find the short boundaries.

By the time Harney managed to break the partnership, bowling Apparke just short of his 50 on 46, Glens had moved to 103 and looked like building a very competitive total despite the slow start.

The rest of the innings then became a battle between the Largo bowlers.

Mudie, with Cusick, took three wickets again.

Bentley managed to tie down the batters at the other end as Mudie continued his good early season form at the other.

A final flurry of boundaries would see Mudie to a deserved 100 in the final over and Glenrothes to 183/7 from their 45 overs, a total that seemed unlikely after the slow first half of the innings.

In reply, Largo opened with Warrender and Philip who, from the start, showed it was going to be hard for the home side’s bowlers, going along at a run a ball with ease through the first 10 overs.

Philip in particular showed what a great addition he has been to the Largo side this season with both bat and ball, timing the ball perfectly when given anything off line to attack.

After looking in full control it was Philip who surprisingly went first, missing a big inswinger from Apparaju to be bowled for 42 with the score on 79, shortly followed by Cusick two balls later to the same bowler for a duck, caught behind.

Largo would continue to score at a fast rate with Matt Baddeley coming in at number 4.

However, when Warrender was removed for 41 this left the visiting side on identically as in the first innings of the match 105/3 and Glenrothes back in the game.

It was Largo’s greater strength in batting that won the day with Gillin, who scored 41 not out, joining Baddeley at the crease and producing a great counter attack. Barclay finished the game with a six just after Baddeley had been dismissed trying to do the same for 44.

Largo won by six wickets with 15 overs left.

This weekend Largo return to East Drive to face fellow table toppers Breadalbane.