Largo's firsts and seconds suffer loses

James Earnshaw who top scored for the firsts

Chris Barclay lost the toss and Largo were asked to field first.

Largo opened with Armstrong and Earnshaw and with the score on 17 it was Armstrong who made the breakthrough with the batsman picking out Sen at midwicket.

The home side recovered before a double strike on 43 via a runout by Earnshaw and another wicket this season for captain Barclay caught again by Sen on the boundary put Largo on top. This wicket was the first of 3 wickets for Barclay bowling well in tandem with Ahmad who reduced Doocot to 80/5 off 30 overs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side would take the attack back to Largo who picked up just one more wicket in the inning. Hill would remain unbeaten on 81 at innings end setting a total of 177 for Largo to chase.

Largo opened with Cusick and Ben Coates who found scoring hard to come by scoring at one an over in the first 15 overs. The change of bowling would see an increased scoring rate but Hill add to his performance with a slip catch to remove Coates for 24 with Robertson joining Cusick at drinks with the score on 54/1.

Knowing that the scoring rate would need to be increased Cusick went for a big six in the first over after the break, but unfortunately he missed and was clean bowled for 21 by McDermott. Sen joined Robertson and together through some good running in particular the pair managed to start scoring at the rate required.

Doocot’s Patterson showed the most threat of all bowlers with his deliveries at a good pace accounting for Sen (19) and then Robertson (28) both clean bowled. These wickets brought together the partnership of Earnshaw and Barclay which Largo hoped would see them home for the second week running.

For a few overs the unlikely chase seemed on, however, in the end Barclay was run out for 11 and when Earnshaw was stumped in the last over for 42, Largo ended up losing by 10 runs.

Largo’s seconds took on Kinloch seconds.

Largo opened with Tooze and Scott as Kinloch opened with Ahmed and Sadiq. The opening partnership wasn’t too long lasting with Scott caught by Saghir.

In came Aiden Brown with a partnership required by Largo and Tooze and Brown delivered.

Both men batted through until the 25th over taking Largo to 95 before Brown was dismissed by Ahmed for 60 before the left hander dismissed Tooze lbw two overs later for 17. He then bowled MacLeod for a golden duck to leave Largo 96-4.

After Finn Miles was dismissed for two, MacDonald was bowled for 0 and C. Merrington was given lbw to Rashid. Brown and Miles guided Largo to 151 runs.

Opening the bowling with Scott and Merrington, Largo got the start that they wanted.