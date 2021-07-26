Largo's firsts dismiss Rosie Priory

Will Philip scored an unbeaten 84 for the firsts

Largo opened with Rintoul and Brown and it was the visitors who got off to a flyer moving to 78-0 off 10 overs with McAlpine in particular scoring boundaries with great consistency to the short boundary.

Rintoul finally would make the breakthrough removing Stephens caught by Matt Baddeley for eight.

The change to spinners Chris Barclay and debutant Neil Cusick would then change the game for the home side with Barclay’s leg spin quickly removing Stark for eight and then the dangerous McAlpine for 52.

Both bowlers would also importantly stop the stream of runs that the visitors found early on, taking advantage of the dry spinning conditions at East drive.

By the time the spells had finished for both they had taken two further wickets each and reduced Rossie to 121/7 and Largo were very much on top.

The final 15 overs saw the visitors continue to steadily add to their total but without any late acceleration and they would finish on 171/8.

Largo in reply opened with Will Philip and Paul Cusick but the later could not match his brothers heroics from earlier being removed for just three.

Philip from this point on would act as the anchor of the innings scoring consistent runs on an increasingly slow and low pitch while Coates, Gillin and Baddeley got in and got out for low double figure scores.

Philip passed 50 and eventually found a partner in the returning Nicky Rintoul.

The pair brought the score with in reach on 157 before Rintoul was caught for an aggressively played 30.