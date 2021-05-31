Largo's firsts hit the ground running in season opener

Largo's second team player Fletcher Smith was amongst those back in action at the weekend

Largo’s firsts, after missing out last weekend due to a wet outfield in St Andrews, made their debut in the SPCU leagues on Saturday against Falkland’s seconds.

The season started with new first team captain Hughes GIllin losing the toss and being put in to bat against a youthful visiting side.

Experienced opener Andy Warrander got things underway with new Largo recruit Philip and the pair scored easily at times, moving the score to a near 50 stand before both went in quick succession.

Philip first bowled for 16 with Warrander, the aggressor in the partnership, caught for 31.

The fall of these wickets brought Wilson and another debutant, Cusick, to the crease and from this point throughout the next 20 overs the pattern remained the same of players getting in and getting out with Matt Baddeley’s 19, Gillin’s 19 and Wilson’s 31 all contributing.

With Largo on 144/7, the game was finely balanced.

The depth of the home side’s batting would show in the latter overs with Nicky Rintoul taking the attack to the visiting side and top scoring with 48.

He, along with Barclay and Ian Brown, took Largo beyond the 200 mark and up to a final score of 216 all out in the last of the 45 overs.

In reply, captain Gillin opened with himself and Rintoul and immediately they found success with Gillin taking the two early wickets of Paton and Ferguson, while also keeping the scoring rate below two per over.

This early pressure was backed up by Philip, whose first four overs for Largo only went for two runs before the game was secured for the home side via spells by Barclay’s 2/14 and especially Cusick who got three clean bowled wickets for just five runs to leave the visitors on 38/8.

It was left to Sneddon to take the final wicket of Sullivan to dismiss Falkland for 51 in just 28.3 overs.

The first XI travel to Glenrothes at the weekend.

Result: Largo first XI 216 all out, Rintoul 48, Cusick 3/5, defeated Falkland second XI 51 all out, Wood 3/34, 2/26, by 165 runs.

Largo’s seconds got their league debut season in the SPCU Division 2 underway against Freuchie’s seconds.

Captain David Scott won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Largo opened the bowling and managed to keep their score ticking over.

Smith in particular bowled well with Freuchie finishing on 165/4 off their 40 overs.

Largo opened well and when Calhoun joined Kinnear at the crease they started what looked like a match winning partnership.

Runs were coming at around a run a ball throughout this partnership of 80 and with 50 to win Largo looked favourites until Kinnear hit a drive straight to cover to be dismissed for 36.

Sadly for Largo a new season and a new league hasn’t got rid of the old habits of collapses down the order and the score never going for the remainder of the game as Freuchie closed out the win.