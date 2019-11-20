Lasswade 20-10 Howe of Fife

Just about half way through the season this was something of a National League 3 Super Saturday as six of the top seven teams squared up against each other.

Berwick met Ardrossan, Greenock faced Murrayfield and Lasswade hosted Howe.

Howe came to Hawthornden second in the League having lost only their first game way back in September to current leaders Berwick.

Lasswade though were also on a winning roll and with home advantage the only thing that was an odds–on certainty was a close, hard-fought game.

From the kick-off Howe got of the blocks first putting a lot of pressure on the home defence from both forward drives and with the ball out wide.

Then Howe used a penalty to set up a short range lineout from which they mauled and then rucked their way to the line for an Allan touchdown but the conversion fell short.

The hosts responded and when a penalty chance came up in front of the posts Matt Smith dully obliged,

Then it was Howe’s turn to string some plays together and on the half hour a combined effort by backs and forwards and a series of rucks on the line ended when Johnstone forced his way over wide out but again the conversion fell short.

Near disaster struck for Lasswade in the dying minutes of the first period when first Cook was yellow carded after a team warning for ruck offences and then Hunter for a marginally early tackle.

Restored to 15 men they were soon back on the attack and again when a penalty opportunity arose the reliable bout of Matt Smith narrowed the gap to four points.

Both teams threatened to break through but Lasswade’s defence was the stronger.

As the hour approached the home side took the lead for the first time.

The drive from a ten metre lineout was broken up but Lamond emerged with the ball to brush of the last defenders and dive over.

Smith’s conversion made it 13-10.

With momentum on their side Lasswade kept up the attacks and a combined forward and back effort enabled Robertson to touch down and Smith to make it 20-10.