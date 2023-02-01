Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Awards are back for the first time since the pandemic, and judges are set to start casting an expert eye over the nominations next week.

Before they meet there is still time to nominate your sports stars - the deadline is Monday, February 6 with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus on Thursday, March 30.

And there are a host of categories to cover all facets of the district’s vibrant sports scene..

The trophies up for grabs at the 2023 awards (Pic: Paul Cranston)

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes, and the awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

And, in a bid to recognise the achievements of clubs and individuals during the pandemic, the entry period will cover the last 18 months between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Junior Award - open to for those born 2006/7 or later; Youth Award (born between 2001/2 and 2005/6 inclusive); Senior Award (born 2000/1 or earlier); Disability award; Junior/Youth Team award (Team members born 2001/2002 or later); and Team Award.

The organisers are making a final push for nominations across the board, but are keen to see more entries in the senior and junior youth team categories.

There is also an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

And the awards will also honour an individual for their voluntary contribution to sport in the area over a lengthy period and by doing so helped to develop sport locally.

