Last chance to compete at Markinch Highland Games

Time is running out for entrants who want to take a fling at the Markinch Highland Games, which will be held at John Dixon Park.

Runners and cyclists intending to compete at the Markinch Highland Games which take place on Sunday, June 2, have until this Sunday, May 26, to get their entries submitted.

The Open running programme has races over 90m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m and 3200m.

All races are handicaps.

The Youth races for 9-15 year olds has the same events as the Open competition, with the exception of the 3200m – again all handicaps.

The Open 90 metres carries a first prize of £200, with all the heats and final taking place on a ‘Chariots of Fire’ type string-laned grass track, the only one of its kind left on the Scottish games circuit.

The feature event for the Open cyclists is the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship. Supporting events are 800m and 1600m handicaps and Deil tak the Hindmost.

The Youth bikers have two races, 800m and 1600m handicaps.

Events are open to all and those who wish to enter should contact handicapper Adam Crawford on 01592 753439.

Heavy event competitors wishing to take part can enter on the day.

The day begins with solo piping from 10am, before the games officially begin at 12.30pm.

As well as the sporting action, there will be Highland Dancing as well as Grand Pipe Band and Drum Major’s competitions, with Chieftain Terry Braid.

Admission prices are £7 for adults, children and OAPs £3, a family ticket is £17, while it will cost £1 to use the car park.