The boundary was St Monans to St Andrews, and only three anglers troubled the scales, according to secretary George Harris who added: "Not to any great extent either."

Ian Crombie from Dysart won with two fish for 2lb 10oz with David Smart (Ballingry) second with a fish which weighed 10oz and Keith Crombie (Dysart), Ian's brother, was third with one fish for 9oz.

Harris added: "It's been a tough year with none of the matches fished in what we would call ideal conditions, and some fished in absolutely terrible conditions, but we carried on regardless and got through it. Thanks go to all members for your support over the 11 matches we've fished since starting in May."

The last match will be fllowed by the annual general meeting (Pic: Pixabay/stevepb)

The roll of honour for the year is: Summer League: G Harris (Dunshalt); Summer Sweep: D Erskine (Kirkcaldy), 3lb 9oz; Winter League, I Crombie; Winter Trophy, I Crombie; Heaviest fish of the year: G Harris 3lb 10oz; Overall league runner-up, I Crombie, 171 points; Overall league winner, G Harris, 184Pts