Late GB call-up for Kirkcaldy ice hockey youngster

A Kirkcaldy skater has earned a late call-up to the Great Britain Under-20s ice hockey side for next month’s World Championship tournament in Vilnius.

Bracknell Bees forward Caly Robertson replaces Kieran Brown who has pulled out of the squad because of injury.

He joins fellow Fifer Reece Cochrane in the squad, alongside current Fife Flyers forward Jordan Buesa.

Britain will face hosts Lithuania, along with Japan, Romania, Serbia and Spain, in the Division II Group A tournament, from January 6 to 12 at the Pramogu Arena.

GB U20s head coach, Martin Grubb, who also hails from Kirkcaldy, said: “Losing Kieran is a big blow and I am sure he will be missed.

“However, it means the door opens for another player and Caly was very unlucky not to make the original squad.

“He has World Championship experience with the under-18s, so he knows what it’s all about and what’s expected of him at this level.

“Caly is a talented player and I am sure he will fit in very well.

“We will be looking for him to bring his current good form into this tournament.”