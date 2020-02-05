Laura Muir forced to settle for second in Glasgow

Laura Muir found herself in the unusual position being second best at the weekend’s Invitational 800m race in Glasgow.

In front of a terrific home crowd, the world class Milnathort athlete appeared to be heading for a win as she rounded the final couple of bends.

But the afternoon would belong to Kilbarchan AAC’s Jemma Reekie who stormed past the European Indoor champ to break the tape.

Jemma clocked a remarkable 1:57.91 to get inside both Muir’s Scottish National and Native Records, subject to ratification, and also eclipse a run by Jenny Meadows as the British best performance for 800m indoors at 1:58.43.

It was far from a poor run from Laura whose time of 1:58.44 was more than a second inside her National Record set at the Emirates a couple of years ago at 1:59.50.