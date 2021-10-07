Laura Muir honoured to be part of Team Scotland

Olympian Muir was one of six elite Scottish athletes to this week be confirmed as the first picks for Team Scotland for for next summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Muir, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman, Eilish McColgan, Jemma Reekie and Andy Butchart have all been selected on the back of outstanding performances at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Tokyo 1500m silver medallist Muir has come a long way from the young athlete who competed at Glasgow 2014 and, having missed Gold Coast in 2018 to concentrate on her veterinary medicine exams, she is full of ambition to add a Commonwealth Games medal to her collection.

Laura Muir will be part of Team Scotland at next year's Commonwealth Games. Stock pic by John Devlin

She is also no stranger to success in the games’ host city, taking world indoor silver and bronze medals at Arena Birmingham three years ago.

Reflecting on her selection, she said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been selected to represent Team Scotland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Representing Scotland is always a very special honour and my aim is very much to go for gold next summer.

"Birmingham is a city which holds some great memories for me, including winning silver and bronze medals at the world indoors three years ago, so I’m really looking forward to the games.”

All athletes chosen this week have been confirmed following nominations from Scottish Athletics and subsequent ratification by Commonwealth Games Scotland.

Elinor Middlemiss, Team Scotland head, said: “We are delighted to welcome our first athletes to Team Scotland for Birmingham 2022.

"Glasgow and Gold Coast were very successful for athletics and with such a high-calibre line-up showing their commitment to the Commonwealth Games in this first wave of selections, I am confident of another strong result in Birmingham.

“Congratulations to all athletes selected, as well as their families, clubs and coaches, and we look forward to Team Scotland 2022 taking shape over the coming months.”