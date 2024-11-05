Laura Muir in attendance as Fife aces star at national cross country in Kirkcaldy
In the senior men's race, over a two lap 4km distance, Reiss Marshall was the first Fife AC runner home and second male under-20 as he finished 18th in 11:45.
There were also lofty rankings for Fife AC runners Andrew Thomson (33rd & 11:54), Ben Sandilands (39th & 12:01), Conor Gourley (43rd & 12:05), Michael Sanderson (61st & 12:20) and Alistair Gudgin (91st & 12:43).
Tony Martin won male veteran 70 gold in 16:19, while Bryce Aitken was sixth male veteran 60 in 15:52. There were also cross country debuts for Ryan Gray ( 256th & 14:37) and Graeme Syme (307th & 15:29).
In the senior women’s race, Katie Sandilands was first Fife AC member home in 14:44 for 10th place in her under-20 age category and 47th overall.
There were also top 100 rankings for Ailsa Cruickshanks (68th & 15:12), under-20 Holly Ovens (77th & 15:25), Kerry Gibson (88th & 15:34) and Janet Dickson (93rd & 15:40).
In the under-17 men's race over 3km, Marcas MacFarlane and Matthew Fisher were 52nd and 53rd respectively in 10:25 and 10:26. In the women's under-17 race over the same distance, Nellie Luxford was 16th in 11:16.
In other events last weekend, Kirkcaldy Wizards Shirley Bremner (1:06:07), Diabe Selkirk (1:06:17) and Lauren Ddenholm (1:17:21) contested the Auchterarder Chilli 10k Trail Race.
On Saturday evening, Fife runner Audrey Campbell ran 24:09 in the inaugural Supernova 5k across the Forth Road Bridge to be fifth ranked female 40.
Russell Hall was second in Dundee’s Templeton 10 Mile road race in 58:53.
Bryce and Sandra Aitken competed in the Run With the Wind 10k in Strathaven.
Bryce ran 41:31 to be first male 60 and 20th overall, with Sandra third female 60 in 53:57 for 89th overall.
And Lindsay Quinn completed her 10th marathon and earned another Abbotts Major star in the New York City Marathon, crossing the finish line in 4:33:39.