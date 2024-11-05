Laura Muir in attendance as Fife aces star at national cross country in Kirkcaldy

Laura Muir with her 2015 European Indoor Games 3,000m bronze medal at Dunnikier Park

With Team GB athlete Laura Muir making a guest appearance, several Fife Athletic Club runners were among Scotland’s best club runners who contested the national short course cross country championship event at Kirkcaldy’s Dunnikier Country Park last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the senior men's race, over a two lap 4km distance, Reiss Marshall was the first Fife AC runner home and second male under-20 as he finished 18th in 11:45.

There were also lofty rankings for Fife AC runners Andrew Thomson (33rd & 11:54), Ben Sandilands (39th & 12:01), Conor Gourley (43rd & 12:05), Michael Sanderson (61st & 12:20) and Alistair Gudgin (91st & 12:43).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Martin won male veteran 70 gold in 16:19, while Bryce Aitken was sixth male veteran 60 in 15:52. There were also cross country debuts for Ryan Gray ( 256th & 14:37) and Graeme Syme (307th & 15:29).

Fife AC ladies who competed in the National short course cross country race at Dunnikier Park

In the senior women’s race, Katie Sandilands was first Fife AC member home in 14:44 for 10th place in her under-20 age category and 47th overall.

There were also top 100 rankings for Ailsa Cruickshanks (68th & 15:12), under-20 Holly Ovens (77th & 15:25), Kerry Gibson (88th & 15:34) and Janet Dickson (93rd & 15:40).

In the under-17 men's race over 3km, Marcas MacFarlane and Matthew Fisher were 52nd and 53rd respectively in 10:25 and 10:26. In the women's under-17 race over the same distance, Nellie Luxford was 16th in 11:16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other events last weekend, Kirkcaldy Wizards Shirley Bremner (1:06:07), Diabe Selkirk (1:06:17) and Lauren Ddenholm (1:17:21) contested the Auchterarder Chilli 10k Trail Race.

Fife AC's Russell Hall finished second in the Templeton 10 Mile road race, in a time of 58:53

On Saturday evening, Fife runner Audrey Campbell ran 24:09 in the inaugural Supernova 5k across the Forth Road Bridge to be fifth ranked female 40.

Russell Hall was second in Dundee’s Templeton 10 Mile road race in 58:53.

Bryce and Sandra Aitken competed in the Run With the Wind 10k in Strathaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryce ran 41:31 to be first male 60 and 20th overall, with Sandra third female 60 in 53:57 for 89th overall.

And Lindsay Quinn completed her 10th marathon and earned another Abbotts Major star in the New York City Marathon, crossing the finish line in 4:33:39.