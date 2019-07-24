Laura Muir races clear to reinforce her track authority

European champion Laura Muir secured a dominant victory on the first day of the Müller Anniversary Games in London.

Muir, from Milnathort, cruised home in the women’s 1500m in a time of 3:58.25 – less than a second away from Sifan Hassan’s meeting record set last year.

Following her victory, she said: “London is a really fast track and it’s always a great atmosphere.

“The conditions are usually pretty good – it was a little bit windy today, but the whole vibe of the place is really special and it makes athletes raise their game.”

Laura started off content to sit just behind the pacemaker from the off and held her position without breaking out of second gear.

When it came time to make her move, there was plenty in the tank, and once she hit the front there was no catching her.

She left those behind chasing a clean pair of heels and fighting for minor honours.

Her finish was impressive.

Laura covered the final 300 metres in 43.14 seconds and blew away the field to win by several lengths in 3min 58.25secs.

Afterwards, she said the win wasn’t as comfortable as it had seemed.

“It may have looked easy, but it wasn’t,” she said.

“I didn’t realise I ran a 57-second last lap and I’m so, so happy about that.

“The girls are really strong and I know that my advantage is in that kick, so I just sat in there and tried to take it easy.

“It was all about winning and I did that.”

The 1500m European champion is now looking towards making the podium once again at the World Championships, which is just 10 weeks away.