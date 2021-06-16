Laura Muir starts to hit top speed ahead of Olympics

Milnathort’s Laura Muir is hitting her stride at just the right time ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

By Scott Inglis
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 2:33 pm
Laura Muir, from Milnathort, is stepping up her preparations for Tokyo. Pic by Michael Gillen

At a recent Diamond League meeting, Muir came up with her second fastest 1500m run ever, finishing third behind Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.

Both the first three may meet again in Tokyo, making it likely to be one of the most competitive events of the entire games.

In Florence, Muir clocked 3:55.59 at the Diamond League meet.

Her previous personal best, and British Record, was set in 2016 at 3:55.22.

The delayed summer Olympics are scheduled to start on Friday, July 23 and will run until Friday, August 8.

Laura MuirDiamond League