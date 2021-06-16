Laura Muir starts to hit top speed ahead of Olympics

Laura Muir, from Milnathort, is stepping up her preparations for Tokyo. Pic by Michael Gillen

At a recent Diamond League meeting, Muir came up with her second fastest 1500m run ever, finishing third behind Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.

Both the first three may meet again in Tokyo, making it likely to be one of the most competitive events of the entire games.

In Florence, Muir clocked 3:55.59 at the Diamond League meet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her previous personal best, and British Record, was set in 2016 at 3:55.22.