Laura Muir starts to hit top speed ahead of Olympics
Milnathort’s Laura Muir is hitting her stride at just the right time ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 2:33 pm
At a recent Diamond League meeting, Muir came up with her second fastest 1500m run ever, finishing third behind Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon.
Both the first three may meet again in Tokyo, making it likely to be one of the most competitive events of the entire games.
In Florence, Muir clocked 3:55.59 at the Diamond League meet.
Her previous personal best, and British Record, was set in 2016 at 3:55.22.
The delayed summer Olympics are scheduled to start on Friday, July 23 and will run until Friday, August 8.