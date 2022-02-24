Laura Muir to miss indoor season

Laura Muir is taking some time off the track to recover from a back injury. Pic by Michael Gillen

The 28-year-old, who won 1500m Olympic silver behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon in Tokyo last summer, was scheduled to compete at the weekend’s Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Sadly, though, she revealed in the run-up to the event that her hopes of doing that had been banished due to the injury which is going to force her into the sidelines for the time being.

Muir said: “I am sad to announce that I am not going to be able to compete at this weekend’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.

"Unfortunately this means my indoor season will not happen this year.

"I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years.

"My training had been going very well and I was really excited to get back racing in front of a home crowd.

"Sorry you won't see me racing on Saturday.

"The athlete line-up at the Grand Prix is as world class as always and it is set to be a fantastic competition to spectate.”

The injury also ruled her out of the recent DNA Athletics meet in Glasgow.

She has now also pulled out of the British Indoor Championships but was never scheduled to compete at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

Muir is now fully focused on making a full recovery from the injury ahead of what is set to be a packed summer of competition.

As well as the world and European championships, the Commonwealth Games will also be held this year in Birmingham.

The nation will hope Muir will be back to her best for the games, having been one of the first Scottish athletes announced to take part.

She competed at Glasgow 2014 but missed the Gold Coast games in 2018 to concentrate on her veterinary exams.