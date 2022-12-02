News you can trust since 1871
Leadership award for Fife racehorse trainer

A Fife racehorse training yard has triumphed in the prestigious Lycetts Leadership and Team Champions Awards 2022.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 9:59am

Kinneston, a jumps yard based in Fife, is the winner of this year’s Lycetts Team Leadership Award.

Owner Nick Alexander, whose family is steeped in Scottish National Hunt racing, started training in 2002 and has since sent out more than 300 winners.

He received his award, alongside a cheque for £4,000, at a presentation ceremony at the ROA Northern Racing Awards at Newcastle Racecourse.

Nick Alexander receives his award from Emily Young

Mr Alexander said: “Our mantra is to inform, include and involve at every stage of the training and racing process.

“We have a great team of 20 staff, and we have asked them for ideas on how to spend the money – I suspect this may involve more warm and waterproof kit for riding out!”

He also received the excellence award in the ‘Inclusive Recruitment and Effective Induction Systems’ category.

