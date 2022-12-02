Kinneston, a jumps yard based in Fife, is the winner of this year’s Lycetts Team Leadership Award.

Owner Nick Alexander, whose family is steeped in Scottish National Hunt racing, started training in 2002 and has since sent out more than 300 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received his award, alongside a cheque for £4,000, at a presentation ceremony at the ROA Northern Racing Awards at Newcastle Racecourse.

Nick Alexander receives his award from Emily Young

Mr Alexander said: “Our mantra is to inform, include and involve at every stage of the training and racing process.

“We have a great team of 20 staff, and we have asked them for ideas on how to spend the money – I suspect this may involve more warm and waterproof kit for riding out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad