Leading honours for some of our top young golfers

The annual Rotary Junior Fours Golf competition, organised by The Rotary Club of St Andrews, was played this year over Strathtyrum Course with eight teams from across north east Fife taking part.

The leading girl was Sophia Honeyman from the Lundin Club with 37 points.

The leading boy was Taylor Wark of the New Golf Club with 41 points.

In the team competition, St Regulus girls Aoife Bidgood, Tara Earley, Erin Wilson and Abigail May won the trophy.

Lundin Golf Club lost on a count back.

Three of the winning side is pictured.