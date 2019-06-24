League leaders prove just too strong for Largo

Looking to bounce back from last weekends defeat, Largo welcomed undefeated league leaders Drummond Trinity to East Drive.

David Scott back as captain won the toss and on what looked a very good wicket to bat on, chose to do so first.

Matt Baddeley would open with the returning Andy Warrender.

Unfortunately the home side saw why they had been so dominant with both openers being bowled by Kuchadi Baddeley scoring 14 and Warrander just 5, before Kuchadi also removed Gillin for 4 to leave Largo in early trouble.

Largo were hoping that the change bowlers would bring a change of luck, but Drummond showed their depth by introducing the league’s top bowler in Awan who again would live up to his reputation this year taking four wickets in his eight overs for just 15 runs, with only Coates making it to double figures on 17.

With the score on 70/7 just after the half way mark, a mini recovery came from Barclay and Brown who would take the Largo score to above 100.

but once Nagi removed Brown for 14 and got captain Scott LBW for just 2, Largo were all out for 109.

Barclay top scored on 22 NO.

In reply Largo started well with Rintoul removing Bilal for a duck in the first over caught comfortably with Scott.

Largo thought they also had Bilal’s fellow opener Awan run out but controversially the decision was not given by the umpire.

By the time Nagi was removed for 36 by Gillin the game was all but done.

Largo would go on to take two further wickets another for Gillin and one for Scott but Asim joining Awan managed to see Drummond Trinity over the line.

Largo remain at home next week but face another tricky test this time against second place Kirk Brae.

Match Ball Sponsor: Raeburn Stores, Kirkcaldy.

Largo: M Baddeley, A Warrander (wk), N Baddeley, H Gillin, B Coates, Rintoul, Harney, Barclay, A Brown, Scott (c).

• Travelling with nine players, against OCCC’s 10, Largo’s seconds batted first, opening with Chris Baddeley and Coates.

Coates went for a duck followed shortly by King for 4.

Baddeley and Price batted well together before price fell for 27.

Skipper Brown then joined Baddeley and again the pair batted well before Baddeley succumbed for a hard fought 69.

Brown then took the battle to OCCCs with the help of Michie, Brown finishing with 51 not out and Michie with a creditable not out giving Largo a competative total of 172 for 4 wickets.

OCCC’s innings started and Largo opened the bowling with Price and MIchie.

OCCCs scored steadily until the father and son Baddeleys came on as change bowlers.

Louis Baddeley came on and immediately took the wicket of the dangerous Hinstridge.

Father Chris then removed Mason but OCCC’s continued to score steadily before Chris Baddeley removed Robertson.

King and Brown then came on and Brown was finally able to remove W Thomson.

The OCCC score continued to mount before Brown had A Thomson caught by King.

This led to a stirring climax to the match with a runout by Chris Baddeley and Brown having Lomax caught by Michie.

Michie bowled the last over with OCCC needing four to win, Charlewood was run out with OCCCs needing two to win from the final ball and only managed one so the match ended in an unlikely draw.

Largo seconds: C Baddeley, H Coates, King, Price, I Brown (c), Michie, J Gillin, L Baddeley, Filsell (wk).