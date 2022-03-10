Let there be light at St Andrews LTC

Greg Newman, provost of St Andrews Community Council, and recent president, Eliza McLachlan, flick the switch on the new lights

Elected representatives joined club members at the courts for the switching on of the local group’s new floodlight system.

The development has been helped thanks to a £20,000 donation from the common good fund towards the bill of £45,000 for LED and super-efficient lights over five courts.

The tennis club is planning further improvements and a community-accessible and disabled-accessible kiosk and toilet, with assistance from Fife Environmental Trust. There are also plans in place for new fencing to be installed at the club which has a membership of around 500.