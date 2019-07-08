Leven jog leader is on the run for MND Scotland

Leven Las Vegas Running Club jog leader Karen Richards is set to take on an ultra-marathon challenge this September.

Karen, from Upper Largo, will take part to raise money to support finding a cure for motor neuron disease.

Karen’s cousin Michael Mitchell was diagnosed with the disease some years ago at the age of 33.

Michael, who is now wheelchair-bound, along with his wife Kim and their family, have received fantastic support from the charity MND Scotland and Karen is now preparing to run in the Tiree Ultramarathon, a 35 mile race around the coastline of the Hebridean island, to raise funds for the it.

Karen says “I started running about two years ago and was barely able to finish a 5k.

“Becoming a member of Leven Las Vegas Running Club gave me the courage to conquer anything put my way and I’ve since progressed to running several half marathons.

“This year I’ve decided to really put myself to the test by running a 35 mile ultra-marathon for MND Scotland.

“They have made a huge difference to the life of my cousin Michael and his family as well as to the lives of many other MND sufferers in Scotland and I would like to thank everyone who has already supported me, as well ask as many others as possible to lend their support to this worthy cause.”

Karen’s fundraising is well under way with many donations made via her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-richards22, the auction of a golf day for four people at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews and a raffle for an afternoon tea for two people, also at the Fairmont.

A few Leven club members took part in the Benarty Gala trail race at Lochore Meadows. Chris Russell finished in third place, with Mark McLean achieving an age category victory in tenth, closely followed by Bryan McLaren two places later. Peter Rieu-Clarke was first over 75 and also running were Bex Oakenfull, Claire Doak, Annie Gibson and Colin Aitken.

There were personal best times for LLV runners Tam Cullen, Colin Aitken, Ronnie Forsyth and Heather Ford at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, Claire Doak at Camperdown Park in Dundee, Lee Lowe at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews and Sandra Cooper at Lochore Meadows.