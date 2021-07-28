Leven Links shows its support to CHAS

This Saturday the course will host a rolling four-ball event, open to all members from 7am to 5pm.

The next weekend, across Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 August, American Golf will sponsor the legendary Leven Gold Medal.

Established in 1870, The Leven Gold Medal is contested annually.

Known globally as one of the oldest golfing medals, the tournament has become synonymous with launching the careers of several famous golfing figures including Lee Westwood.

Players must have a maximum handicap of 5.4 at the date of entry and 72 holes will be played in total, split evenly across the two days.

The final fundraiser will come on October 1 with a sportsman's dinner where various prizes will be up for auction.

Maxine Campbell, community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “This is such a lovely gesture from the club and we thank them for choosing CHAS as beneficiaries for each of these upcoming fundraising events.

"The money raised will help ensure that no child and family in our care will walk alone.”

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

The CHAS at Home service supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland and has teams working in communities and hospitals across the country.

Like many other charities left reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, CHAS has had to dramatically transform the way in which it provides its increasingly important services. They have set up Scotland’s first ever virtual hospice to support children and families who are having to completely self-isolate.