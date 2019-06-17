Leven’s couch to 5k runners reach the finishing line

Another six members of Leven Las Vegas Running Club completed their journey from couch to 5k at the weekend.

Michelle McNeill, Yvonne Murray, Elaine Walker, Deborah Henry, Nicola McKeen and Carolann Bell all successfully conquered the 5km course at St Andrews parkrun.

A busy week for the more established club members began on Thursday when Gordon Christie, Tam Cullen, Dan Haran, Teresa Guild and Karen Richards took part in the Sandy Slither race in wet and windy conditions.

Starting at Lower Largo, the course takes in the three beaches at Largo Bay, Earlsferry and Elie where the race finishes at the Ship Inn.

Karen Richards was a prize winner for coming third in her age category.

The following evening was the iconic Black Rock 5 mile race which sees around 1200 runners run across the sands between Kinghorn and Burntisland and around the Black Rock which sits about a mile offshore.

A large LLV contingent took part with Mark McLean first of the Leven club members to cross the finish line, followed by Bryan McLaren, Iain Wallace, Matthew Millar, Alan Davie, Claire Doak, Davie Hogg, Heather Keddie, Bex Oakenfull, Nathan Ferguson, Donna Rodger, Gayle Moran, Kenny Ritchie, Douglas Clews, Karen Richards, Dawn Watson, Lynsay Bell, Rab Paterson, Barry West, Annie Gibson, Gozde Ozakinci, Peter Rieu-Clarke and Kelly Nicholson.

Then on Sunday morning at the Glenrothes Running Festival an even larger LLV squad was in attendance at the 10km race.

Chris Russell took the honours for the club by finishing as first local runner and third place in his age category.

Also representing the club were Bryan McLaren, Iain Wallace, Rab Paterson, Tam Cullen, Stewart English, Malcolm MacTavish, Donna Rodger, Kenny Ritchie, Bex Oakenfull, Angela Small, Vhairi Walker, Gayle Moran, Peter Rieu-Clarke, Ronnie Forsyth, Lynda English, Sandra Cooper, Claire Doak, Lynsay Bell, Davie Hogg, Grant Stevenson, Dawn Watson, Wendy Wylie, Kerrie Donald, Annie Gibson, Gordon Christie, Lesley Turnbull, Ruth Cruickshank, Colin Aitken, Tracey Millar, Jim Dunstan, Danielle Wilson, Jenni Johnstone, Tracy Mayes and Ian Shield.