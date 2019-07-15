Leven Thistle’s junior open becomes an Italian job

There was an international flavour to Leven Thistle Golf Club’s Junior Open.

Arriving to compete were four Italian juniors accompanied by the coach Barbara Paruscio, an ex European Ladies Tour pro.

One of the Italian boys won his section shooting an 84 less eight handicap for a nett 76.

The overall competition winner was Corrie Patterson from The Roxburghe Club (Kelso) who had an 83 less 12 for a nett 71. Gabriele Carminati, Edoardo Fachinetti, Raffaele Epis and Demetrio Allegrini are pictured with their coach.