Leven's Craig Haxton is master of the world

Leven's Craig Haxton, winner of the ORCi Stock Rod World Masters

On Saturday they contested their world final and it’s safe to say it didn’t go as planned.

It started off well with Leven’s Craig Haxton winning the last chance qualifying race to secure a back row start to the world final grid

However, after that things took a downturn in their qualifying heats where their best result came during heat three where Kirkcaldy’s Michael Bethune was the runner up.

Leven’s Stuart Wedderburn was fifth.

But things started to turn when Bethune got a puncture in one of his heats, Wedderburn suffered a mechanical problem and failed to start one of his heats and Methil’s Sandy Allen was in a shunt.

As a result, when the cars lined up for the world final, Bethune and Wedderburn started from row five.

Again, they had problems with Wedderburn sidelined after a shunt, Bethune retired with Methilhill’s David Dignan the best placed, finishing in eighth.

A day later drivers contested the world masters.

Auchtermuchty’s Scott Galbraith won two heats with Haxton winning the other.

When the race started Haxton was soon into the lead before it had to be suspended after a car shed a spring.

Once the spring had been retrieved, Haxton led for Dignan who was running second but being caught as the laps run down.