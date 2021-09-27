Leven's Dean McGill makes his a double

Dean McGill, from Leven, in his formula II

Dean McGill, from Leven, was back in action in the formula IIs and ended up with two wins.

McGill was amongst those who were racing in the white/yellow grade drivers challenge heat and, within a few laps, had forced his way through into the lead. Once there he eased away to win.

In the meeting proper he thought that he had won the opening heat but was adjudged to have made too good a start and was penalised a couple of places and was dropped to third. In heat two he was the runner up, but in the final had to settle for seventh.

In the last race of the night, the grand national, he took the lead early on and went through to win.

The British formula II champion, Gordon Moodie from Windygates, suffered a few problems and the only race he finished was the grand national where he was third.

In the ministox the Fife drivers struggled a bit to make their presence felt with Rian Mitchell, Kirkcaldy, eighth in heat one while, in heat two, Scott Allardyce from Anstruther was the runner up, Mitchell was fourth and ahead of Jay Carruthers from Kirkcaldy.

In the East of Scotland Championship, Allardyce was spun but quickly restarted. The race was won by Charlie Hardie but Mitchell ended up in fourth place with Carruthers in eighth and Allardyce ninth.