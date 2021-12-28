Lewis Kirkaldy wins novice title

Although Lewis had not been at the track before and practice was limited to two six minute sessions and then straight into qualifying, he did well to come fifth in the novice section.

In the heats he made good progress with fourth, third and third placed finishes and was making better times as he was learning the track.

In the final he made good progress and was mixing with the more experienced boys and made it up to seventh before spinning out.

He made his way back onto the track and made good progress to finish eighth overall and first novice.