Lifetime achievement award for Markinch Highland Games stalwart Shane Fenton

Shane received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Royal Highland Games Association annual awards dinner at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes on Saturday.

Over the years Shane has taken on many roles on the Highland Games circuit both locally and nationally.

Born and bred in Markinch, he first got involved in the local games in the John Dixon Park in the 1960s picking up litter at the end of the event, earning a bottle of juice and a scone in the Masonic Hall. He progressed to selling programmes and was paid 5p in the £1.

Shane Fenton (right) receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from RSHGA president Charlie Murray. (pic: submitted)

Shane has attended every Markinch Games since he was born – all seven decades. And in his teenage years he competed on the Games circuit as an athlete. Coached by Cumbie Bowers he was part of the large Dixon Park Running ‘school’ who travelled the games circuit picking up many prizes. He was also the winner of the Mile at Markinch last time the Games were held on a Saturday back in the early 1970s.

It was in the late 1970s and early 1980s that he moved on to the administrative side of things and joined the Markinch Games committee. He took on the roles of clerk of the course, treasurer and he is currently the secretary.

Once he finished competing he got involved in the officiating side and was soon travelling the circuit taking on positions in the track events as Marks Steward, Judging and Handicapping.

At national level he has served on the Scottish Games Association Committee as General Council member representing Fife for 21 years and compiles all the various leagues for the different events.