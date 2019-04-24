Link-up helps the Howe gear up for sevens event

Preparations are building for one of the largest local 7s tournament in the midlands of Scotland.

The Howe 7s attracts both large crowds and top class teams, with this year’s event set for Saturday, May 4 at Duffus Park.

The main competition will start at 1pm with 16 teams competing for the James Gray Trophy.

The Cordelia Manson Trophy for the woman will be running alongside while the Colts will play for the Drummond Cup, with the main final taking place around 6pm.

There will be a display of Unified Rugby before the final is played.

This is a new development at the Howe, and opens the door to those who, for whatever reason, may have believed rugby was not a sport they could compete in or connect with.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club have formed a partnership with local motor dealer Fife Mitsubishi to support the running of the tournament.

General sales manager for Fife Mitsubishi Stewart Smillie spoke about the opportunity.

“As Mitsubishi support Scottish Rugby at the youth level, we were delighted to come on board and support the Howe, who are so active in promoting and developing rugby in the local area,” he said.

“We have been running an on line Facebook competition for customers to win a family pass for the tournament, which has been very successful.”