Logan Briggs makes his Falkland CC and Scotland debuts

Falkland Cricket Club’s Logan Briggs has been enjoying a huge week of top class action.

The teenager, who attends Levenmouth Academy, took to the field on Friday for Falkland u16 in the Moray League where he was 65 not out with the bat (first club fifty). He bowled 7 overs and scored 7 maidens, took 3 wickets for no runs.

A day later he made his first team debut and bowled two overs where he was 1 wicket for three runs. On Monday and Tuesday Logan was part of the Scotland u15 side who played Lincolnshire, bowling a total of 16 overs.