London Marathon: Fife athletes record great performances at famous marathon

Andy Harley ran 3:15:20, a marathon PB and an improvement of one hour and 10 minutes from his 2018 London Marathon effort.

Sean Brown ran a superb 3:18:20, with Fife AC's Jeremy Tomlinson clocking 3:19:51 and Graeme Syme 3:25:59 to finish close to Olympic gold medal curling legend Eve Muirhead who ran 3:25:13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amie Shand showed outstanding courage and determination to cross the finish line in 5:23:00 despite suffering an ankle injury at mile nine.

Andy Harley and Sean Brown pictured after finishing the London Marathon

Katie Sandilands (15) represented Scotland in the mini marathon, running the under-17 girls 2.6km race in 8:53 for 15th overall and claiming team gold for Scotland.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, this author Rolf Günnemann won in a course PB of 17:53. Günnemann was promoting Social Bite, a charity he will run the Edinburgh Marathon on behalf of in five weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a course PB for Samantha Wotherspoon, who ran 26:23.

Across the Queensferry Crossing, Andrew Ritchie and coach Derek Adamson made the trip to Cramond Parkrun, running 21:32 and 35:37 respectively.

Graeme Syme at end of London Marathon

Around the Kingdom of Fife, Jim Paterson (28:06), Caitlin Grieve (32:51) and Michaela Sullivan (44:35) travelled to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Arnstein (28:31), Carol Budd (36:29) and Lindsey Robertson (36:30) travelled to Lochore Parkrun.

At the University of Stirling Parkrun, Bryce Aitken was sixth in 19:39, Sandra Aitken ran 25:21 and David Shepherd finished in 26:52.

Kim Izatt (31:15) made the trip to Pitlochry for the scenic Faskally Forest Parkrun and frequent Parkrun tourists Graham Keddie (30:35) and Claire Doak (32:15) were at Tollcross Parkrun in Glasgow, with Doak running a course PB.

Katie Sandilands after London Mini Marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Hawkins (28:56) and Claire Jurecki (30:40) travelled to Winchburgh in West Lothian for Auldcathie District Parkrun.

Andy Harley (23:16) made the most of his trip to London for the marathon to also squeeze in a parkrun at Victoria Docks, as did Sam Forsberg ( 32:58) and Adele

Clevely (39:52).

At Sunday’s Dalgety Bay multi terrain 10km race, Ben Kinninmonth won in a blistering 36:57, with Thomas Gambino third in 37:47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolf Gunnemann after winning Kirkcaldy Parkrun

In fourth was Fife AC’s Daniel Hale in 37:58, with Stephen Clark (sixth and 38:32, first male 50), Alan Gibson (13th and 40:39, first male 60) also shining.

Other local runners were: Gary Whitton (45:16), Jimmy Robertson (47:10), Stuart Goodfellow (52:30), Ian Simmons (53:28), Heather Finlayson (54:11), Eleanor Murray (54:53), Judith Arnstein and Dorota Park (both 55:19), Graham Keddie (56:00), Mark Gowans (56:06), Jillian Stevenson (58:57), Nicky Sutherland (60:22), Brian Adams (61:09), Carol Kirk (61:17), Nicky MacGregor (61:57), Shona Turner (66:54), Heather Kinninmonth (71:33) and Carol Budd (72:33).