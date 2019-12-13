Long term plan to drive new life into Ladybank Golf Course

Ladybank Golf Club is teeing-up an ambitious £240,000 makeover across its famous heathland course.

The project, spearheaded by internationally renowned golf course architects KimberGlen, will transform more than 50 bunkers over two or three winters.

It embraces state of the art technology which will enhance the golfing experience for members and visitors to the famous course which dates back to 1879.

Club captain Jim Hair said the major investment was triggered by a survey of around 900 members.

“We consulted with the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI) at the outset and Ladybank is delighted to welcome the KimberGlen team, who have been progressing the new and eagerly-awaited Dumbarnie Links course at Lower Largo,” he said.

“The work is being tackled in phases, in tandem with our rough management programme to ensure members and visitors continue to enjoy the best possible golfing experience at Ladybank.

“Work on 11 holes will be completed by the start of the new season as the course continues to offer an enjoyable winter challenge.”

Long-time Ladybank head pro Sandy Smith said KimberGlen were amongst the most respected specialist architects in world golf who had handled the test facility for the R&A at Kingsbarns and Dumbarnie Links.

“KimberGlen have a wealth of experience at courses ranging from Fancourt to Machrihanish Dunes and at healthland courses similar to Ladybank, such as Hesketh to Glasgow Golf Club Gailes Links,” added the head pro.

Paul Kimber, Niall Glen and shaper Gary Semple, who has been working at Loch Lomond and Sunningdale recently, are working hand-in-glove with course manager Colin Powrie, assistant Mike Ewan and their Ladybank greenkeeping team.

“This is an exciting project,” said Perthshire-based Mr Kimber.

“The aim is to provide more consistency of bunker play and to complement the wonderful heathland character, which is what Ladybank is all about.”