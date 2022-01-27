Long wait to return to the tables ends

Truants' Graham Wood was at his best

Teams were delighted to get back to the tables again following their enforced lay-off and there were some terrific performances.

Truants were the first St Andrews team to return to the table as the played against Defenders at Forthill Sports Club.

Graham Wood was back in excellent form, taking two scalps from the higher placed team.

Reserve Martin Turnbull pitched in with an excellent five-set victory against the vastly more experienced Ian McLagan.

Unfortunately, Truants had no third player available on the evening and so had to settle for a 7-3 defeat.

But there were plenty of positives to take from the players on their return to competitive action and they’ll now take these forward in the coming weeks.

The club’s New Kids had more success in Broughty Ferry two nights later when they took on bottom of the table Missiles.

However, Charlie Ross and Dave Beveridge both had to dig deep to win their first encounters 11-9 in the deciding set, but thereafter they were rarely troubled in each taking a treble and combining to win the doubles.

With team mate Victor Trojan adding two wins on the night, the team returned over the bridge with a pleasing 9-1 victory.

Play has also resumed at the over 50s social sessions which are held at Cosmos CommunityCentre on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.