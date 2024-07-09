Longer days see summer races run into night

A group of Kirkcaldy Wizards taking part in Plean's parkrun

Summer racing continues to prove popular in Fife and beyond, with more daylight hours allowing races to be staged at night.

Two races were held last Wednesday evening alone, the annual Brig Bash 5 race hosted by Perth Road Runners at Bridge of Earn and, closer to home, the fourth race in the Fife Athletic Club midweek series, Kirkcaldy’s five-mile Dunnikier Two-Bridges Trail Race.

An array of parkrun tourism also took place, with a club trip to Plean’s parkrun being well attended. With other athletes completing parkruns in Canada and Australia, it meant there were Wizards tackling them on three different continents.

Wizard Susan Thores completed the AJ Bell Great North 10k in Newcastle on Saturday, clocking 1:02:59, and on Sunday two Fife AC athletes took part in the multi-terrain Crieff 10k.

Fife AC athlete Lewis Rodgers finished second at the Brig Bash 5 race in Bridge of Earn (Pic: Gordon Donnachie/fishygordon's runpix)

Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers was runner-up in the Brig Bash 5 in a 24:37 time.

Mike MacDonald completed it in 29:16, James Hall in 30:30 and over-70 Tony Martin in 33:23, setting a new record for that age bracket.

This year’s Dunniker Two-Bridges race, organised by Gary Barker, was well attended by clubs besides Fife AC and Wizards, with members of Carnegie Harriers, Pitreavie Amateur Athletics Club, PH Racing Club, Falkland Trail Runners, Anster Haddies, Dundee Road Runners and Dundee Hawkhill Harriers taking part.

The event was dominated by Fife AC, with the hosts taking all its top-five places.

Andy Harley finished 29th in 45:09 in the Crieff 10k

Ben Kinninmonth was the winner in 28:46, with runner-up Thomas Gambino and third-placed Simon Annetts both clocking 29:59. Ruan Van Rensburg was fourth in 30:17 and Kevin Wallace fifth, and first male over 40, in 31:11.

Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane was tenth in 32:41 and Vince MacPherson (33:11), Ryan Campbell-Hodge (34:02), Stephen Dickson (34:09) and Andy Harley (34:18) took positions 11th to 15th.

Campbell-Hodge’s time was a 59 second course personal best and Harley’s was also a PB, by 35 seconds.

Graeme Syme was fastest Wizard, and 17th overall, with a time of 34:48.

Wizard Susan Thores at the AJ Bell Great North 10k in Newcastle

Fife AC’s Hilary Ritchie was first female over 60 in 39:50.

Aforesaid youngster MacFarlane finished in first place at Saturday’s Kirkcaldy parkrun in 18:24, a PB.

Wizard Greg Wilson also achieved a PB, clocking 22:17, as did Rachel McNab with 24:44, Alan Wise with 26:02, Heather Wishart with 31:18 and Alison Greer with 35:27.

There was also a club parkrun tour to Plean, between Falkirk and Stirling.

Harley was first Wizard home in 21:25, with Harry Godson (23:36), Calum Reid (24:32), Heather Finlayson (26:58), Mollie Turner (28:12), Niamh Gibbons (28:50), Val Symon (29:15) and Shona Turner (29:41) also getting back within half an hour.

Venturing further afield, Lauren Denholm (32:31) was in Canada, completing Mousette parkrun in the French-Canadian province of Quebec, and Stuart Goodfellow (22:32) and Fiona McIntyre (30:34) bagged a second Australian parkrun in Queensland.

Strathearn Harriers’ Crieff 10k saw Harley achieve a time of 45:09 in his second trail race of the week to finish fifth in his age category and 29th overall in a field of 234 runners.