Looking back on the day which lit up summer at the Racewall

Without doubt the meeting to attract the spectators this season was the two litre saloon world final which was held at the Racewall over the weekend of August 17/18.

There were a few new faces and cars over the season with Holly Glen, Ross Watters (Windygates) and Tam Rutherford Snr appearing with new cars.

Regulars Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) and Raymond Dick (Glenrothes) were late starters to the season Ross Donaldson was to have a brief outing in the ex-Hogg Jnr car which he soon sold to Adam Cockburn. Barry Russell turned out to be the most travelled Scotsman taking in many meetings south of the border and even ventured to the Netherlands.

The drivers qualify for their grid positions over the season through championship events and track points.

Over the season the top driver was Diggy Smith and he was to start the race from pole position but alongside him was Russell from Aberdeen whilst other Scottish drivers well placed were Graeme Shevill, Watters and Ian McLaughlin.

There were 60 cars at the Racewall for the world final meeting and included past champions Diggy Smith and Stuart Shevill Jnr joining the defending champion Max Stott on the grid.

The last chance qualifying race gridded 28 cars and as expected there was no shortage of action with a few drivers seeing their chances of world final success disappear.

Paul Honeyman led the field away but within a lap the race was stopped after a shunt had left a car stranded at the end of the main straight.

In the end Shevill Jnr won from Ryan Santry, Paul Honeyman, Graeme Anderson, Andrew Mathieson (Lochgelly) and Scott Greenslade who all took their places on the back of the World Final grid.

The cars then lined up on the grid for their Gilmore Engineering/Motorsport with Attitude World Championship Final.

Smith made the better of the starts with Russell slotting in behind and whilst his early bid for the lead saw the Smith car bounce off the wall the leader was able to continue.

Stott was an early casualty whilst Watters and Shevill Jnr were making up ground.

Cars were dropping out but Smith was clear of Russell and starting to lap back markers.

Then on lap 12 the race complex changed after a race suspension and with the rain beginning to fall it gave Russell another chance of removing Smith from the lead.

However Smith held on and was slowly easing away when there was another stoppage.

Again Smith had to survive another visit to the wall as Russell looked to go ahead.

Over the last few laps Russell began to close but it was a jubilant Smith who clambered onto the roof of the car to accept the plaudits.