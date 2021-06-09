Low scoring at the St Andrews Boys Championship
The historic St Andrews Boys Championship has new winners.
The championship, which is run by the St Andrews Golf Club, was first played for in 1923 and has produced notable winners including Willie Auchterlonie, Lachlan Carver, Murray Mitchell, Alex Soutar, Tommy Melville and Ben Kinsley.
This week 27 players competed in it with 13 boys in the older age group playing 18 holes on the Eden Course and 14 younger boys playing nine holes on Strathtyrum.
Winning the boys medal with a scratch score of 77 on the Eden Course was Charlie Gillespie. Jamie McDonald won the Forrester’s medal with a 33 on Strathtyrum, while his younger brother Rory won the Marr Trophy with a 49 in the under 10s.