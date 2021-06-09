Low scoring at the St Andrews Boys Championship

The championship, which is run by the St Andrews Golf Club, was first played for in 1923 and has produced notable winners including Willie Auchterlonie, Lachlan Carver, Murray Mitchell, Alex Soutar, Tommy Melville and Ben Kinsley.

This week 27 players competed in it with 13 boys in the older age group playing 18 holes on the Eden Course and 14 younger boys playing nine holes on Strathtyrum.