Low scoring leads quartert to Texas scramble title

Roy Verner, Ross Methven, Stephen McArthur, Ian Mason and Mark Methven were the leading golfers and collected the MacArthur Trophy

Winners were members Ian Mason and Mark Methven and their guests Roy Verner and Ross Methven with a score of 56.

The runners-up were defending champions of members, Jim Bennett and Scott Finlay, and their guests Phil Robertson and Angus Watson.

The winning quartet were presented with the MacArthur Trophy, inaugurated in memory of George MacArthur, a founder member of the club, by Stephen MacArthur at a ceremony held in the St Andrews Golf Club.