Low scoring leads quartert to Texas scramble title

Members of the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews held their annual invitational Texas scramble over the town's Eden Course.

By Scott Inglis
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:37 pm
Roy Verner, Ross Methven, Stephen McArthur, Ian Mason and Mark Methven were the leading golfers and collected the MacArthur Trophy

Winners were members Ian Mason and Mark Methven and their guests Roy Verner and Ross Methven with a score of 56.

The runners-up were defending champions of members, Jim Bennett and Scott Finlay, and their guests Phil Robertson and Angus Watson.

The winning quartet were presented with the MacArthur Trophy, inaugurated in memory of George MacArthur, a founder member of the club, by Stephen MacArthur at a ceremony held in the St Andrews Golf Club.

Leading results: 56 - I Mason, R.Verner, M.Methven and R.Methven; 58.3 - J.Bennett, P.Robertson, S.Finlay and A.Watson; 58.7 - S.Cameron, G.Grainger, J.Lindsay and B.Rees; 59.5 - D.Clark, C.Cromarty, D.Urch and J.Scott; 59.6 - B.Liddle, K.Liddle, D.Miller and J.Allison; 59.7.