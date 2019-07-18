Lucas Bjerregaard will use Dunhill Experience for Open Championship campaign

Our Alfed Dunhill Links champions Lucas Bjerregaard has teed off at the Open Championship at Portrush encouraged by his impressive victory in last year’s Scottish tournament.

The Dane is also boosted by his win over Tiger Woods in the quarter-final of the WGC-Dell Matchplay in February.

Bjerregaard said: “Winning the Alfred Dunhill Links last year was one of the biggest weeks I’ve had in my career.

“Winning got me close to the top 50 in the world, which has given me some great opportunities this year, to play at Augusta and a lot of the big events. It’s really taken my career to the next step.

“Playing Tiger was also pretty special. He’s an idol of mine and has always been as I grew up. So just to play with him was big.”

Like many in the field, Bjerregaard has not previously played Portrush, but he showed in the Alfred Dunhill Links last October that he knows how to win over links courses.

“I’ve played once before in The Open, at St George’s in 2011 as an amateur, so it’s been a little while, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve never been to Portrush before, but hearing Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell talk about it, it definitely sounds like it’s going to be a good event.

Bjerregaard, who beat Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton by one shot last year in the Alfred Dunhill Links, is already looking forward to defending his title when the 2019 event takes place from September 26-29.

The Championship celebrates links golf at its finest and is played over three of the world’s best known and respected links courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Bjerregaard said: “I’m always looking forward to the Dunhill and as defending champion it will be a little different from the last few years, but I can’t wait to go back and defend my title.

“It’s one of the best weeks we have all year. I love St Andrews.”

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29 available to purchase at the gates.