Lundin golfer James White wins Leven gold medal

James White

First played in 1870, the gold medal is played each year at the Leven Links golf course and has previously been won by the likes of Lee Westwood and Andrew Coltart.

Their wins helped them take their next step into the pro ranks, but that’s unlikely to be the case for Lundin’s White who enjoyed a brief spell on the Alps tour before settling down as an area manager for Cobra Puma Golf.

But he remains fiercely competitive in the amateur ranks, having won the east of Scotland open at his home club this summer.

White put himself into contention with opening rounds of 69 and 68 in the American Golf-sponsored event with bogey-free 65 on the third day.

That gave him a four-shot lead heading into the final round.

A closing 69 gave White, who had twice finished second in the event to fellow Fifer Brian Soutar, a winning 13-under 271 total.

Andrew Davidson finished second with halfway leader Scott Crichton five shots further back in third.

As part of their sponsorship agreement, American Golf will ensure that winners will receive a high-value, authentic gold, silver, and bronze medal according to their position, in addition to the customary winner’s voucher.