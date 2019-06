The scoring was low as Lundin Ladies held their Captain’s Prize tournament recently.

Sue Nicholson came out on top in the 18 hole event with Frances McIntosh finishing runner up and A Bremner third.

In the 9 hole tournament, Elaine Brunton was the winner.

Pictured are Sue Nicholson, captain Linda Mould, Frances McIntosh and Elaine Brunton receiving their beautiful hand painted pictures of the Standing Stones by local artist Lesley Clark.