Lundin Lasers take the Swots back to school

It was another derby fixture for Lundin Lasers in division two of the Dundee and District Table Tennis Association leagues with Swots from St Andrews making the short journey down the coast.

The last fixture ended up as a draw so Lasers were expecting another tough encounter.

Lasers’ Arthur Duncan had centre stage to start with against Chris Wroniecki of Swots and it went to five games before Chris had to retire hurt after injuring his leg.

That put a real dampener on the fixture as Chris had to forfeit his next two matches.

Roman Nydza was doing what he does best by dispatching Dave Beveridge in quick time winning 3-0. In match three Ron Filsell faced Ian Smith and Ian got revenge for Swots winning in three straight games although they were all very close.

The matches were being rearranged due to the injury to Chris and Arthur was back in action trying to avenge Ron by beating Ian. The games again were close but Arthur’s unusual backhand style was too difficult for Ian to master and Arthur won 3-0.Ron was back on the table and this time it was he was fired up against Dave and they produced the longest match of the night with one game going to 19-17.

In the final game Ron produced his best table tennis powering his way to a comfortable 11-7 win taking the match 3-2. All the singles in the first section were completed and the score stood at 5-1 to the Lasers.

The doubles brought together Arthur and Roman against Dave and Ian. The home team pairing were too strong against the Swots pair easily winning in three games.

The final two single matches found Roman continuing his excellent form this season by winning 3-1 against Ian and the ever reliable Arthur showing he is no slouch, beating Dave 3-0.

The fixture concluded with the result being Lundin lasers 9 Swots 1 although it would have been a lot closer if Chris had not retired in his first game.

The result pushed Lasers back to the top of Division Two.