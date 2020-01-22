Lyle Robertson part of Scottish World Cup squad

Falkland Cricket Club’s Lyle Robertson (17) is part of the Scotland U19 squad currently competing at World Cup in South Africa.

Lyle was been called up following an injury to Durness Mackay-Champion.

The youngster has been training with the squad over the last few months which included attending a training camp in December at La Manga in Spain.

Lyle started playing cricket at Falkland when he was 10 and has progressed through the various age groups and formats to now become an established player in the club’s first XI.

He is also currently captain of Scotland U17s and plays regional cricket for the Caledonian Highlanders.

A Falkland Cricket Club spokesman said: “It is an extremely proud moment for the club and all who have been involved with his development over the years.”

Things haven’t gone quite as planned for the Scots in South Africa, though.

Lyle has played in both matches played do far, against Pakistan and Bangladesh which both ended in defeat. The final game, against Zimbabwe, is played on Saturday.