Madras 22-19 DUMS

The Madras seniors made it three victories in a row after grabbing a thrilling last-minute win at home on Saturday.

It was end-to-end stuff for the full 80 minutes as the Blues faced off against a sharp Dundee University Medical Society RFC (DUMS) side at Station Park.

Both sides were up for the occasion with the Madras forwards crashing the ball up almost to the tryline within the opening ten minutes.

The Medics were the first on the score sheet thanks to a try from full-back Michael Finnerty.

A break from Madras hooker Rab Jack signalled the start of a fine passage of play from the Blues, inspiring a series of carries which brought centre Mark Methven over the tryline.

However DUMS fought back and a kick-and-chase led Finnerty in for a neat try.

DUMS then came close to a third try after Madras gave the ball away in the opposition’s end of the pitch.

The second half of the game was once again end-to-end rugby.

Madras were quickly on the score sheet thanks to an amazing run from full-back Jon Price, starting in the home side’s own half and skimming past a series of defenders.

Soon after, a last-ditch tackle saved Madras from conceding an almost certain try following an excellent break from the DUMS number 8.

Madras worked the ball back into the Medics’ half thanks to a run from winger Declan Regan, only for the Blues to lose possession again.

After some good scrummaging from Madras in the DUMS half, and several phases of play which saw the home side stopped in their tracks by the opposition defence, Methven eventually broke through to score his second of the day.

However DUMS fought back once again with Finnerty making it a hat-trick. The try was converted and put the away team ahead at 17-19.

Madras rallied once again and the work of super-sub winger Harry Dunstan set the Blues up for a hard-earned try to round off the scoring.