Magic weekend for Kirkcaldy Wizards star Tony Chalmers

Kirkcaldy Wizard Tony Chalmers is pictured after achieving a PB in the Yorkshire 10-mile road race and raising £1,130 for Prostate Cancer

Kirkcaldy Wizards’ Tony Chalmers recorded a brilliant 24:12 at York Parkrun last weekend before setting a new PB of 79:34 in the 10-mile road race.

Chalmers also raised a whopping £1,130 for Prostate Cancer as part of his sterling efforts.

Elsewhere, in an off road marathon event running parallel to the River Spey, Fife runner Rob Justice did 4:16:49 to be 135th out of 423 runners.

Wife Maggie Justice crossed the finish line in 4:18:27 for fourth in her age category and 141st overall. Wizards Lynne Gow and Gillian McDowall were home in 5:09:03 and 5:09:05 for 265th and 266th positions respectively.

Rob and Maggie Justice were two more Kirkcaldy Wizards members who completed the Dramathon Full Dram marathon event

Fife Athletic Club's Keith Crane was second overall and first male 40 in 40:45 at the Glamis Glow 10k near Forfar.

At Yorkshire Marathon, Gillian McDowall’s husband Graeme, of Fife AC, finished in 3:04:26, ahead of son Aiden (4 hours and 33 minutes).

Fife AC runners Bryce and Sandra Aitken completed last Saturday’s York Parkrun in 19:55 and 25:10 respectively. At the next day’s Yorkshire 10-mile road race, Bryce was second veteran 65 male in 69:22 and Sandra did 89:27.

Wizard Lara Brown completed six loops at the NU Limits Tentsmuir eight-hour race, accumulating an overall distance of 26.7 miles in 6 hours and 33 minutes.

Wizards Lynne Gow (left) and Gillian McDowall (right) completed the Dramathon Full Dram marathon event. This was Gillian's first marathon.

There were several strong performances by Fife affiliated runners at the local Ladybank Woods four-mile trail race. Fife AC's John Morris ran 30:58 for 11th, with Wizard ladies Shirley Bremner (32:44 and Diane Selkirk (32:47) in 15th and 16th.

Lauren Bennet, running with dad Ross of PH Racing Club, finished in 34:54 for 23rd.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Julian Luxford set a new course PB of 21:27, with other PBs for Graham Walker (23:37), Val Symon (24:31), Selina Skivington (26:04) and Linda Robertson (33:28).

Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford (20:03) was second female, with Hachem Jedu third male in 18:09.

Graeme McDowall and son Aiden completed the Yorkshire Marathon. This was Graeme's second marathon and Aiden's first. Graeme achieved an outstanding time of 3 hours and 4 minutes.

At the neighbouring Riverside Parkrun in Glenrothes, Paul Harkins (20:59), Vinnie Atkinson (21:02), Joel Tompkins (21:04), Lee Cessford (25:51) and Carol McNeany (32:52) all set new PBs.

Fife AC youngster Lewis Whittingham (18:26), Christine Wilson (21:51) and Allan Skivington (26:27) all set new PBs at St Andrews Parkrun.

Fife AC’s Carter Taylor won at Dunfermline Parkrun in 16:37.

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Jimmy Robertson (21:55) and Alan Wise (24:17) both set new course PBs, ahead of clubmates Vicki Hutchison (28:17) and Jim O'Neill (28:43).

Ruan Van Rensburg

Luke Fleming (20:02) and Karen Kennedy (20:35) completed the Cramond-based Edinburgh Parkrun.

Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg (pictured left) won Plean Parkrun in 17:10, with his brother Nico winning Drumchapel Parkrun in 19:16.

Fife AC's Daniel Hale ran 18:18 at Perth Parkrun, while Wizard Helen Reid set a new outright 5k PB of 25:42 at Nairn Links Parkrun.

At Anagach Woods Parkrun in Granton-on-Spey, Katie Sandilands won in 18:30 while setting a new female course record. There were also impressive runs by Claire (24:35) and Rory (24:36) Sandilands and Fiona Walker (31:42).

Stuart Williamson (23:45) completed Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee and Heather Kinninmonth (34:33) did Forfar Loch Parkrun.

Addy Gerrard (21:20) completed Aberdeen Parkrun and Colin McWilliam (20:35) did FeldyRoo Fitness Trail Parkrun.

Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss ran 19:45 at Bo'ness Foreshore Parkrun.

On the Isle of Man, Calum Reid (21:12) and Niamh Gibbons (28:47) completed Nobles Parkrun.

Lindsey Robertson (30:27) did Pastures Parkrun, while Audrey Wilson (26:40) completed Jubilee Parkrun in Spennymoor.

At another County Durham location, frequent Parkrun tourist Claire Doak (30:08) completed Hackworth

Parkrun in Shildon. In the Potteries, Lauren Denholm (32:30) completed the Stafford based Isabel Trail

Parkrun. Fife AC's Graeme Syme made the most of a trip to the Emerald Isle by completing the Donegal

based Letterkenny Parkrun, achieving a 20:19 time which earned Syme a third placed finish.