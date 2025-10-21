Magic weekend for Kirkcaldy Wizards star Tony Chalmers
Chalmers also raised a whopping £1,130 for Prostate Cancer as part of his sterling efforts.
Elsewhere, in an off road marathon event running parallel to the River Spey, Fife runner Rob Justice did 4:16:49 to be 135th out of 423 runners.
Wife Maggie Justice crossed the finish line in 4:18:27 for fourth in her age category and 141st overall. Wizards Lynne Gow and Gillian McDowall were home in 5:09:03 and 5:09:05 for 265th and 266th positions respectively.
Fife Athletic Club's Keith Crane was second overall and first male 40 in 40:45 at the Glamis Glow 10k near Forfar.
At Yorkshire Marathon, Gillian McDowall’s husband Graeme, of Fife AC, finished in 3:04:26, ahead of son Aiden (4 hours and 33 minutes).
Fife AC runners Bryce and Sandra Aitken completed last Saturday’s York Parkrun in 19:55 and 25:10 respectively. At the next day’s Yorkshire 10-mile road race, Bryce was second veteran 65 male in 69:22 and Sandra did 89:27.
Wizard Lara Brown completed six loops at the NU Limits Tentsmuir eight-hour race, accumulating an overall distance of 26.7 miles in 6 hours and 33 minutes.
There were several strong performances by Fife affiliated runners at the local Ladybank Woods four-mile trail race. Fife AC's John Morris ran 30:58 for 11th, with Wizard ladies Shirley Bremner (32:44 and Diane Selkirk (32:47) in 15th and 16th.
Lauren Bennet, running with dad Ross of PH Racing Club, finished in 34:54 for 23rd.
At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Julian Luxford set a new course PB of 21:27, with other PBs for Graham Walker (23:37), Val Symon (24:31), Selina Skivington (26:04) and Linda Robertson (33:28).
Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford (20:03) was second female, with Hachem Jedu third male in 18:09.
At the neighbouring Riverside Parkrun in Glenrothes, Paul Harkins (20:59), Vinnie Atkinson (21:02), Joel Tompkins (21:04), Lee Cessford (25:51) and Carol McNeany (32:52) all set new PBs.
Fife AC youngster Lewis Whittingham (18:26), Christine Wilson (21:51) and Allan Skivington (26:27) all set new PBs at St Andrews Parkrun.
Fife AC’s Carter Taylor won at Dunfermline Parkrun in 16:37.
At Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Jimmy Robertson (21:55) and Alan Wise (24:17) both set new course PBs, ahead of clubmates Vicki Hutchison (28:17) and Jim O'Neill (28:43).
Luke Fleming (20:02) and Karen Kennedy (20:35) completed the Cramond-based Edinburgh Parkrun.
Fife AC's Ruan Van Rensburg (pictured left) won Plean Parkrun in 17:10, with his brother Nico winning Drumchapel Parkrun in 19:16.
Fife AC's Daniel Hale ran 18:18 at Perth Parkrun, while Wizard Helen Reid set a new outright 5k PB of 25:42 at Nairn Links Parkrun.
At Anagach Woods Parkrun in Granton-on-Spey, Katie Sandilands won in 18:30 while setting a new female course record. There were also impressive runs by Claire (24:35) and Rory (24:36) Sandilands and Fiona Walker (31:42).
Stuart Williamson (23:45) completed Camperdown Parkrun in Dundee and Heather Kinninmonth (34:33) did Forfar Loch Parkrun.
Addy Gerrard (21:20) completed Aberdeen Parkrun and Colin McWilliam (20:35) did FeldyRoo Fitness Trail Parkrun.
Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss ran 19:45 at Bo'ness Foreshore Parkrun.
On the Isle of Man, Calum Reid (21:12) and Niamh Gibbons (28:47) completed Nobles Parkrun.
Lindsey Robertson (30:27) did Pastures Parkrun, while Audrey Wilson (26:40) completed Jubilee Parkrun in Spennymoor.
At another County Durham location, frequent Parkrun tourist Claire Doak (30:08) completed Hackworth
Parkrun in Shildon. In the Potteries, Lauren Denholm (32:30) completed the Stafford based Isabel Trail
Parkrun. Fife AC's Graeme Syme made the most of a trip to the Emerald Isle by completing the Donegal
based Letterkenny Parkrun, achieving a 20:19 time which earned Syme a third placed finish.