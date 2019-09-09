‘Magnificent seven’ for our new world champ Gordon

It was a case of the magnificent seven down at the Buxton Raceway in Derbyshire on Saturday, September 7 when Gordon Moodie (Windygates) took his number seven car to a comfortable win in the BriSCA Formula II World Final.

Local racerMoodie also becomes one of the elite drivers who have successfully retained his title.

Coupled to his more recent success was a win at the World Cup at the Venray track in the Netherlands.

Although Moodie’s weekend win in the end was a comfortable one, the start was halted when one of the prerace favourites Luke Wrench rolled his car and on the restart Moodie had to survive a first bend lunge by Andrew Palmer and when the latter spun he was collected by a few other cars.

The restart saw Moodie make a break and after that he eased away from the field for a comfortable win.

Later it was announced that his car has passed scrutineering and he was confirmed as the World Champion.

This weekend in Northern Ireland, at Nutts Corner to be precise, the ORCi Stock Rod drivers have their World Final up for grabs.

The drivers are seeded into groups where time trials will dictate where they will start the final.

There are a good sprinkling of Scottish drivers heading over including Dean McGill (East Wemyss) and Stuart Wedderburn (Leven).

At the Racewall there are plenty of exciting meetings to be decided with Scottish Championships to be run for the Stock Rods, 1300 Saloons, Prostock Basics and 2 Litre Bangers.