Make mine a double, says Newburgh's Emily Dark

Newburgh's Emily Dark

Dominant Watsonians eased to the Premiership title recently but still had to matter of a Scottish Cup final against Edinburgh University.

That game was played over the weekend and Dark helped to light up the occasion, her stunning opening goal shared widely across social media since.

The north east Fife student picked up the ball inside her own half before brushing her way beyond the oppostion.

Her final touch looked to have taken her slightly wide, only for Dark to get her stick around the ball and fire high into the roof of the net.

The hooter blew for half time and Watsonians went into the break 1-0.

There was little in the match, other than Dark’s piece of brilliance, and the second-half remained cagey.

The longer the game went on, the further Watsonians were pushed back, but they defended brilliantly, putting their bodies on the line to make sure of the historic win.

The league win had come a couple of weeks before when a 3-0 victory against Clydesdale ensured the trophy.

A 19-game winning streak meant the eventual win was nothing more than a formality.

In February it was confirmed that Dark had been selected to join the Great Britain women’s elite development hockey programme.