Marathon effort for Anster runner at Loch Rannoch

The Anster Haddies were out and about taking part in some top class events over the past while.

Loch Rannoch Marathon has great history going back to 1980s when it was the course for the Scottish Championships.

The race was re-established in 2015 and has become a race on many runners bucket lists, the scenic route follows the shores of Loch Rannoch, ticking this marathon off his list was Ross Young finishing in 3.26.49, a superb time and a distance PB for Ross.

The weekend was a quieter one for the Haddies with just parkrun on the calendar.

At Craigtoun Park, M. Reilly 19.28 and R. McDonald 25.29, both finished first in their age categories.

At the Kirkcaldy event at Beveridge Park C. McKie 18.49 and B. Simpson 23.41, again both first in their age categories.

Training this week is the first Mars Bar Race, meet at Waid at 6.30pm - remember your Mars Bar