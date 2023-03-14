Marathon effort for Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club on busy weekend
An eventful weekend saw Fife Athletic Club aces Lewis Rodgers and Rhona Van Rensburg finish as men’s race silver medallist (in 1:05:37) and first female 50 (in 1:27:31) respectively at the Inverness Half Marathon.
Clubmate Tony Martin was first male 70 in 1:28:43 and Hilary Ritchie and Jocelyn Scott were first female 60 and first female 70 respectively in 1:37:42 and 2:03:24.
Rory Scott (1:13:25), Russell Hall (1:14:01) and Jamie Lessels (1:14:14) were also in flying form and there were also landmark accomplishments by Kirkcaldy Wizards members.
Ben Kinninmonth achieved a fantastic half marathon sub-78 minutes PB, running a blisteringly quick time of 1:17:09. Thomas Gambino was only four seconds behind with an outstanding 1:17:13.
Kevin Wallace ran 1:18:04, with Gordon Stanford managing 1:19:39.
There were also fantastic speedy times for Halina Rees (1:22:54), Daniel Hale (1:23:01) and James Hall ( 1:23:19).
Bryce Aitken finished the course in 1:28:11, Andy Harley broke the sub-90 barrier with an outstanding PB of 1:29:22, while Sean Brown recorded 1:30:24, Paul Harkins 1:33:34 and Michaela McLean 1:33:43.
There was also a PB for Alison Sutherland, who – locked in a battle with fellow Fife AC lady Eleanor Smith - achieved 1:34:24, with Stephen Dickson running 1:34:55.
Laura Muir and Andrew Neenan ran 1:38:24 and 1:38:25 respectively, while Craig
Stokes improved on his 2022 Inverness half marathon by two-and-a-half minutes in a course PB time of 1:38:51.
Ryan Campbell-Hodge recorded 1:39:08, with other notable performances by Fife AC athletes Keren Macpherson (1:40:36), Hendrik Van Rensburg (1:41:53), Dave
Morton (1:43:13), Simon Fox (1:44:24) and Margaret Martin (1:47:51).
Linzi Shand recorded 1:43:36, and there was a PB for Jimmy Robertson in 1:46:09, while coaches Michelle Johnstone and Karen Richards managed 1:50:41 and 2:08:16 respectively.
Sandra Aitken ran 1:50:50, Dorota Park managed 2:01:46 and equally strong were Eleanor Murray (2:03:28) and Mark Gowans (2:09:56).
At Alloa Half Marathon, this author Rolf Gunnemann achieved a sub-80 half marathon PB time of 1:19:52, a seven minute and five seconds improvement from his previous best effort of 1:26:57 at the Dundee Half Dram in July 2022. Gunnemann is aiming to run under three hours at the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, May 28, a race he will be running on behalf of The Social Bite.
Fife AC lady Janet Dickson ran 1:27:48 for third female 40 in Alloa, with Graeme Syme managing 1:48:33, Stuart Goodfellow 1:52:18 and Kevin McNab achieving a PB of 1:54:27.
Fife AC’s Leonard Rhone ran 1:55:02 while Lindsey Robertson finished in 1:58:37, Chris Payne produced a PB of 2:12:21, Cheryl Peebles crossed the line in 2:17:15 and Jim O'Neill ran 2:19:06.
On Friday, March 24, there will be a Wizards open meeting/social night at Kirkcaldy Golf Club between 7pm and 10pm, discussing all aspects of club training.
All are welcome, with new members getting the chance to ask questions.